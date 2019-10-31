Register
18:29 GMT +331 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

    US House Vote on Sanctions Highlights White House-Congress Distance Over Turkey - Scholar

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The Turkish Parliament has condemned the US House Republicans for voting in favour of sanctions against Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and a separate resolution recognising the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1914-1923 as genocide.

    Turkey has rejected the US legislation and said that it's a response to its Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish groups. The sanctions are aimed at the Turkish military and government officials.

    "The US House of Representatives made a point by overwhelmingly passing this bill with 403 to 16 votes which threatens to freeze the assets of senior Turkish officials and ban arms transfer to Turkey, as well as threatening large Turkish banks with penalties", Tulin Daloglu, a publisher and expert on US-Turkey relations, said.
    American soldiers walk together during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria September 8, 2019
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    American soldiers walk together during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria September 8, 2019

    The legislation still needs to be passed through the Senate but Mrs Daloglu considers it unlikely to go through.

    "The reasons are less directly related to Turkish actions but more targeted over Russia and Iran. Here the right questions are whether [the] American establishment has more problems with Putin or Erdogan; whether they could successfully impose sanctions on Iran in the absence of Turkish cooperation and whether they would prefer to see their NATO partner move even closer to Russia. All answers are negative and in favour of Erdogan", she noted.

    Erdogan is not seen as a threat in Washington to US interests in the region, but Russia, on the other hand, according to the expert, "is one of a good threat challenging their weakness now in the region".

    There's been strong bipartisan support for sanctions against Turkey over its military operation. US President Donald Trump felt the pressure and imposed punitive measures on Ankara on 14 October, but they didn't last long, nine days later, after reaching a ceasefire in northern Syria, Trump lifted them.  

    This situation shows the split between Trump's position and Congress on Turkey, the expert believes.

    "This could highlight Trump's different dealings with Erdogan, and therefore with Turkey, and the distance between the White House and the Congress over Turkey affairs. There is no doubt that Congress has an all-out negative stand against Turkey. That said, Trump is not in a love affair with Erdogan or Turkey either. He often takes to his Twitter account and threatens to 'devastate [the] Turkish economy', which hardly sounds friendly. It is a tumultuous relationship at best", Mrs Daloglu said.
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters carry their weapons in Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Jazra, Syria June 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters carry their weapons in Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Jazra, Syria June 11, 2017.

    Dr Hasim Turker, academic coordinator at the Ankara-based Bosphorus Centre for Asian Studies, in his turn, believes that because of the bipartisan agreement in the Senate over sanctions, they may well be passed. But Trump may not endorse them.

    "However, it [the threat of sanctions] will be hanging over the head of Turkey like a sword of Damocles. In other words, Trump will try to use this as leverage over Turkey", Dr Turker said.

    As to how Turkey might retaliate, the academic coordinator believes that Turkey will continue to turn east, towards Moscow and Beijing.

    "I believe Turkey will improve and expand its relations with Russia and China in the short and mid-term", Dr Turker noted. "Rhetorically, the United States claims that Turkey is an ally and strategic partner of the US. However, practices have nothing to do with the narrative".

    He added that while the US will support Turkey in its efforts to provide security along its borders, Ankara "will have no choice but to team up with the countries that understand and respect its security concerns".

    As the relationship between the two NATO allies continues to deteriorate, the split in the alliance only grows.

    "NATO has never been so divided since 1949. [The] Trump administration is responsible for this", Dr Turker said.

    But despite the problems, he still feels that Turkey will remain a NATO member.

    "It is in the best interest of all NATO members and NATO as an organisation, to try to understand Turkey’s security concerns and act accordingly. Otherwise, NATO will lose its credibility. This will inevitably have repercussions on NATO’s unity", the scholar stressed.
    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they tour the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, July 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tatyana Zenkovich
    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they tour the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, July 11, 2018

    Mrs Daloglu also said that she doesn’t see Turkey pulling out of the alliance.

    "Turkey still continues to take pride in being a member of NATO. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed empathy in understanding Turkey's concerns across the east of [the] Euphrates and added that NATO members should continue helping Turkey deploy air defence equipment on the border with Syria. In short, Turkey's withdrawal from NATO is not really in the cards", she concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Syria, Donald Trump, Operation Peace Spring, Armenian Genocide, Sanctions, US sanctions, United States, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
    Rallying Republicans
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse