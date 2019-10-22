Erdogan Says US 'Not Fully Completed Promises' on Syria, Turkey Ready to Take Needed Steps - Report

On 17 October, Turkey and the US reached a 120-hour ceasefire agreement to allow Kurdish forces to leave the "safe zone" imposed by Ankara in Northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan announced Tuesday that the 120-hour ceasefire period has expired, according to Turkey's NTV Channel.

The President said the US has not "fully completed promises in Syria deal," adding that Ankara is prepared to take "necessary steps," according to the report.

"The promises given [by the US] were not fulfilled entirely. We will accept the results, take necessary steps," Erdogan said, according to NTV. "If we compromise, we will pave the way for terrorist organizations."

Within the framework of the agreement, the Turkish Ministry of Defence monitored the process of withdrawal of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) forces from the 30-kilometer safe zone imposed by Ankara. According to the Ministry, 136 vehicles left the area during this period.

"All terrorists encountered after the ceasefire is expired" will be neutralized, the Ministry said, according to NTV.

The Defence Ministry said 42 ceasefire violations took place during the 120-hour period.

"Our right to self-defence against harassment and violations is always valid," the Ministry said, adding that all ceasefire violations were immediately reported to the US.

Turkey considers Kurdish YPG, which comprises the backbone of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a terrorist organization, claiming it is indistinguishable from the domestic Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Ankara's military operation in Northern Syria seeks to push Kurdish forces away from Turkish border, creating a 30-kilometer "safe zone." The operation, named "Peace Spring" has been announced on 9 October. On Thursday last week, Ankara and Washington agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire period in a bid to allow Kurdish forces to leave the "safe zone" imposed by Ankara in Northern Syria.

Earlier Tuesday, Erdogan vowed to relaunch the offensive "even more strongly," should Washington "break its promises" under the deal.

The same day, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin annouced a joint memorandum on situation in Syria. Ankara said the agreements with Washington and Moscow are independent of each other.

"Today’s agreement with Russia is independent of the Turkey-US deal, under which all PKK/YPG terrorists are required to leave the safe zone," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wrote in his Twitter.