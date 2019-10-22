Register
23:19 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint press conference with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic after their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, October 7, 2019

    Erdogan Says US 'Not Fully Completed Promises' on Syria, Turkey Ready to Take Needed Steps - Report

    © REUTERS / Djordje Kojadinovic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2203
    Subscribe

    On 17 October, Turkey and the US reached a 120-hour ceasefire agreement to allow Kurdish forces to leave the "safe zone" imposed by Ankara in Northern Syria.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan announced Tuesday that the 120-hour ceasefire period has expired, according to Turkey's NTV Channel.

    The President said the US has not "fully completed promises in Syria deal," adding that Ankara is prepared to take "necessary steps," according to the report.

    "The promises given [by the US] were not fulfilled entirely. We will accept the results, take necessary steps," Erdogan said, according to NTV. "If we compromise, we will pave the way for terrorist organizations."

    Within the framework of the agreement, the Turkish Ministry of Defence monitored the process of withdrawal of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) forces from the 30-kilometer safe zone imposed by Ankara. According to the Ministry, 136 vehicles left the area during this period.

    "All terrorists encountered after the ceasefire is expired" will be neutralized, the Ministry said, according to NTV.

    The Defence Ministry said 42 ceasefire violations took place during the 120-hour period.

    "Our right to self-defence against harassment and violations is always valid," the Ministry said, adding that all ceasefire violations were immediately reported to the US.

    Turkey considers Kurdish YPG, which comprises the backbone of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a terrorist organization, claiming it is indistinguishable from the domestic Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Ankara's military operation in Northern Syria seeks to push Kurdish forces away from Turkish border, creating a 30-kilometer "safe zone." The operation, named "Peace Spring" has been announced on 9 October. On Thursday last week, Ankara and Washington agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire period in a bid to allow Kurdish forces to leave the "safe zone" imposed by Ankara in Northern Syria.

    Earlier Tuesday, Erdogan vowed to relaunch the offensive "even more strongly," should Washington "break its promises" under the deal.

    The same day, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin annouced a joint memorandum on situation in Syria. Ankara said the agreements with Washington and Moscow are independent of each other.

    "Today’s agreement with Russia is independent of the Turkey-US deal, under which all PKK/YPG terrorists are required to leave the safe zone," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wrote in his Twitter.

    Related:

    Washington Expects Temporary Truce in Syria to Become Permanent By End of Afternoon - White House
    Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks on Turkish Operation in Northern Syria - Video
    Key Highlights From Putin-Erdogan Talks, Joint Memorandum on Situation in Syria
    Putin Informs Assad About Details of Russia-Turkey Memorandum on Syria
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse