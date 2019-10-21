Register
10:56 GMT +321 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2017.

    Clinton in Hot Water After Mocking Trump's Letter to Erdogan With Parody 'Don't Be a D*ck' Note

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Last week, a letter Donald Trump sent to the Turkish president was released by reporters; it made the rounds on social media and prompted netizens to come up with a slew of jokes about the US president’s strongly-worded address. Former first lady and Trump’s political rival Hillary Clinton could not help but enter the fray to add her two cents.

    Former US Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tried to do her best to be funny on Twitter this weekend, by posting a fake letter from President John F. Kennedy to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev dated 16 October 1962 in the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis. The letter, which was actually taken from a recent episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, purported to resemble Donald Trump’s peculiar writing style used in a message addressed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Ankara launched a military operation in northern Syria on 9 October.

    "Dear Premier Khrushchev, don't be a d--k, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba", the mock letter said, which Clinton captioned as being "from the archives”. “You are really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later. Hugs, John Fitzgerald Kennedy".

    ​Although many of Clinton's followers really enjoyed the parody, some didn't like the fact that Hillary did not attribute the joke to the Jimmy Kimmel show where the spoof letter first aired on Wednesday night.

    Other Twitter users were eager to find parallels between Clinton’s joke and email controversy the former secretary of state was embroiled in following the revelation that she had used a private server for official communication from 2009-2013, with 33,000 of her allegedly “personal” emails later being deleted.

    Some could not help but remind Clinton about a childhood photo she tweeted back in October 2016, congratulating the “future president” on her birthday.

    The letter sent by Donald Trump to his Turkish counterpart on 9 October, urged Erdogan not to be “a tough guy” and “a fool”, while threatening Turkey with economic sanctions amid Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. It was later reported that the Turkish president had tossed the letter “in the bin”.

    Hilary Clinton was also involved in another controversy last week, following a verbal offensive towards an unnamed presidential candidate from the Democratic Party who was she said being “groomed” by the Russians, which was understood as being directed at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who later hit back by calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers” and the “embodiment of corruption”.

    Tags:
    Tayyip Erdogan, Tulsi Gabbard, Turkey, Twitter, United States, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmic Chic and Russian Motifs: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow
    Cosmic Chic and Russian Motifs: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse