Register
13:18 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Iranian Army ended large-scale military drills Wednesday with a massive naval parade hosted by the country's President Hassan Rouhani

    Tehran Says Ready to Mediate Yemen War, Blasts US Efforts to Obstruct Improved Iranian-Saudi Ties

    © Fotolia / Borna_Mir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Tensions between the Gulf neighbours reached new highs in recent months after a string of drone and missile attacks targeting tankers and oil facilities. Last week, the US announced that it would be sending thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia in response to ‘Iranian aggression’ against Saudi oil infrastructure. Tehran has denied any involvement.

    Iran is ready to work to improve relations with Saudi Arabia, and to mediate the long-running war in Yemen, but the United States is trying to hinder these efforts, Ali Larijani, speaker of Iran’s parliament, has said.

    “If Saudis accept a diplomatic solution, Iran will adopt a mediatory role in the issue of Yemen; but of course, the US thinks that the era of milking Saudi Arabia is not yet over,” Larijani said, speaking with Bundestag vice president Claudia Roth on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Belgrade, his remarks quoted by Mehr News.

    According to Larijani, the US was largely responsible for the chaos which plagues the Middle East, including the poor relations between Tehran and Riyadh. “The US is the main reason for the dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he claimed.

    Washington, Larijani alleged, was also responsible for the creation of the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist organisation, with this effort said to have backfired on them. “They wanted to use [Daesh] as a tool for themselves, but they did not know they pay the price as well,” he said, without elaborating.

    The official brought up the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) plan, a regional security initiative outlined by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at last month’s UN General Assembly, adding that this plan was the logical step forward towards lasting security in the region.

    “The HOPE initiative, proposed by the Iranian president, aims at maintaining the security of the Persian Gulf, and there is no need for foreign military forces to achieve this aim,” Larijani stressed.

    HOPE proposes that regional powers, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, take responsibility for regional maritime security, and rejects the presence of foreign powers in the region, including the recently-established US-led maritime coalition escorting commercial vessels through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

    Tanker Tensions

    Tensions between longtime regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have been running high in recent months, most recently exacerbated by a suspected missile attack against an Iranian tanker off the Saudi coast last week. Tehran has said the attack may have been carried out by one or several governments, and that its investigation was ongoing. Riyadh has denied any involvement.

    A damage is seen on Iranian-owned Sabiti oil tanker sailing in the Red Sea, October 13, 2019. Picture taken October 13, 2019.
    © REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
    A damage is seen on Iranian-owned Sabiti oil tanker sailing in the Red Sea, October 13, 2019. Picture taken October 13, 2019.

    Last week’s attack followed coordinated drone attacks against two major Saudi Aramco facilities in September, which temporarily knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production. Washington and Riyadh have claimed that Iran was behind the attacks, with Tehran denying these claims. Yemen’s Houthis, a ragtag Yemeni militia which has waged war against Saudi Arabia for over four years, have claimed responsibility for the Aramco strikes, and warned that they would carry out more attacks unless the Saudi-led coalition ended its campaign in the southern Arabian country. Last week, Washington announced that it would be deploying about 3,000 troops, fighters, and air defence systems to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Aramco attacks, with President Trump later saying that Riyadh would pay for the deployment.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iran Open for Talks With Saudi Arabia – Tehran
    Pakistan Ready to Host Saudi-Iran Talk to Defuse Tensions
    Iran Publishes New Photos Showing Damage Done to Its Oil Tanker Off Saudi Coast
    US Carried Out Cyber Strikes Against Iran in Wake of Saudi Aramco Attacks Blamed on Tehran - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse