Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Kingdom’s Involvement in Attack on Iranian Tanker

The initial reports of an Iranian tanker being struck by two missiles claimed that they came from Saudi Arabia. However, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that owns the vessel later dismissed those claims.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, answering journalists’ questions on 13 October, dismissed the allegation that Riyadh could have attacked the Iranian oil tanker Sabiti in response to attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in September, attributed by the US and Saudi Arabia to Iran.

On 9 October, Iranian media reported that an explosion had set the National Iranian Oil Company's tanker on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, suggesting it was a terrorist attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that the vessel had suffered two attacks with an interval of around 30 minutes in the Red Sea and had been damaged.

Following the incident, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Tehran would proportionally respond to the attack in the Red Sea, but first it would investigate who was behind the incident.