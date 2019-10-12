French President Macron Talks With Trump About Ending Turkish 'Operation Peace Spring' - Report

US President Donald Trump is one of the leaders condemning the Turkish "Operation Peace Spring" launched on Wednesday in northeastern Syria and aimed at neutralizing Daesh* and PKK/YPG "terrorist organizations."

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump about the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, calling for the need to stop the invasion as quickly as possible, according to Reuters, citing the French president's office.

During the phone call Macron "stressed the need first and foremost to prevent any resurgence of Daesh in the region, to support those who fought on the ground with us against the terrorists and to protect the civilian population," according to the Elysee Palace.

"To this end the President of the Republic recalled the need to stop the Turkish offensive as soon as possible," the statement cited by Reuters reads.

*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

