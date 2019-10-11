First Turkish Soldier Killed During Ankara's 'Operation Peace Spring' in Syria - Defence Ministry

On Wednesday, Turkey kicked off "Operation Peace Spring" against Kurdish militia as well as Daesh in northeastern Syria with a stated goal to eliminate terror threats along the Turkish border with Syria and establish a safe zone for the return of refugees.

The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Friday that the first officer had been killed during the country's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of the so-called Operation Peace Spring Wednesday with an eye to creating a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border, clearing up "terrorists" and ensuring a safe return for the Syrian refugees currently hosted in Turkey.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara considers to be affiliated with the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey.

The Turkish military said on Thursday that it had struck 181 Kurdish targets in the course of its offensive and had killed at least 219 PKK-YPG fighters.

Meanwhile, local media have reported civilian casualties inflicted by Turkish weapons.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW