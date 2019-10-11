Register
10:07 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) monitor Daesh (ISIS) terrorist positions in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, close to the Turkish border on 13 March 2015

    Peace Spring Op: Kurds Found Themselves in Dire Straits, New 'Safe Zone' Sparks Concerns - Observers

    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe

    The Turkish offensive against northeast Syria, denounced by Damascus as a violation of the country's sovereignty, has left little if any chances for Kurdish resistance, say international observers weighing up the pros and cons of the Ankara-proposed "safe zone" in the north of Syria.

    On 9 October, Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring against areas held by the self-proclaimed Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES), also known as Rojava, amid a partial US withdrawal out of the path of the Turkish Armed Forces.

    ​The region, located to the east of the Euphrates River along the Turkish border and borders Iraqi Kurdistan to the southeast, is being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This group of Kurdish-dominated and formerly US-funded militias is led by the People's Protection Units (YPG), which presented in the Turkish media and by President Erdogan as being an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey. Ankara has repeatedly stated that it won't tolerate a potentially hostile autonomous entity in Turkey's underbelly.

    "The objective of our operation is to avoid the establishment of a terror state in the south [of Turkey]. That’s what we are working for," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Thursday at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    According to Ergogan's plan, Turkey is going to create a "safe zone" stretching from the Manbij area to the Iraqi border, where Syrian refugees will be resettled once the operation is completed.

    While Damascus does not recognise the Kurdish self-proclaimed autonomous region in the north, the Syrian leadership denounced Ankara's operation as a violation of the Republic's sovereignty. Iran and a number of European countries have also condemned the Turkish military operation. For its part, Russia has called upon the Turkish leadership to respect the territorial integrity of Syria.

    Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters going to Tel Abyad from Turkish gate towards Syria in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on October 10, 2019
    © Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun
    Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters going to Tel Abyad from Turkish gate towards Syria in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on October 10, 2019

    Syrian Kurds Had to Stay Under the Banner of Damascus

    Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political analyst of Syrian descent, emphasises that neither the American nor the Turkish presence in the region have any legitimate grounds.

    "Walid Muallem, Syria’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs made it clear at the UNGA74 that any and all foreign troops who are present on Syrian territory without consent from the Syrian state are considered occupation forces and will be dealt with accordingly", Assad says. "I believe that this statement would soon be clarified to the dream weavers in Ankara and Washington relatively soon."

    According to him, Washington’s presence east of the Euphrates "has always been technically unsustainable". The question arises as to what exact mission the US has been accomplishing in the region apart from "guarding" and training Kurdish and Arab fighters.

    "Now that all the pieces are in place for a confrontation between Turkey and the SDF, the strategic objective of the US/Israeli agenda has been given relative reprieve because the same was about to be defeated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) which as a consequence, would have prevented the prolongation of the war on Syria," the political analyst suggests.

    During the first two days of the Turkish offensive, the US-backed Kurdish fighters were largely outgunned by NATO's second-largest military force.

    Citing YPG sources, Reuters reported Thursday that the militiamen do not have heavy weapons to resist the advance of Turkish aircraft or tanks.

    According to Assad, there is little if any chance that "the SDF [will] relinquish its newfound power in Northern Syria by joining the ranks of the SAA" which means that "peace in the North will prove to be elusive".

    Ghassan Kadi, a political commentator and blogger of Syrian origin, agrees that it won't be easy to avoid a Kurdish bloodbath.

    "Sadly, it seems inevitable and I have been warning that unless the Kurdish issue is dealt with properly, then history is likely to repeat itself, and historically, Kurds have almost always paid for the price of settlements and were invariably let down and abandoned by their foreign supporters. This is why Syrian Kurds ought to stay under the banner of Damascus as I have been saying", Kadi stresses.
    Turkish troops on the border with Syria
    © Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun
    Turkish troops on the border with Syria

    Turkey's "Safe Zone" in Syria

    The Erdogan-proposed "safe zone" in the north also prompts growing concerns, according to observers.

    "Turkey has been violating Syrian territory for centuries, and this violation did not end up with the collapse of the Ottoman Empire," says Kadi.

    Citing the region's history, he notes that all territory south of the Taurus Mountains is "geographically, demographically and historically Syrian", adding that "the regions of Iskenderun and Cilicia" were given to Turkey by the French "as a consolation prize" in the 20th century.

    "And now, Erdogan wants to move the border further south by 30-40 more kilometres. This move cannot have any positive outcome for Syria; only negative," the political commentator opines.

    On Thursday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asserted that Turkey’s incursion would not go further than 30 kilometres into northeast Syria: "When we go 30 km deep in the safe zone, terror there will be removed," the politician said.

    According to Kadi, Erdogan is apparently seeking to move Syrian opposition forces loyal to him to the region after expelling the Kurds and thus maintain control over the territory. Turkey has dubbed these forces the "Syrian National Army".

    "This is not a new tactic. Israel played the same game after its 1982 invasion of Lebanon," he remarks.

    Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, shares Kadi's concerns: "There are no 'pros' of the euphemistically termed Turkish-proposed 'safe zone' in Syria", he asserts.

    The security analyst envisions that having ousted the Kurdish militias, Ankara would repatriate 3.6 million Syrian refugees and relocate numerous foreign proxy fighters who fled the Syrian war zone for Turkey to the region. Citing recent polls, he notes that the Turkish people want the refugees gone.

    "[Erdogan's strategy] solves the refugee and proxy fighter problem, serves as a 'final solution' to the problem of sympathetic Syrian Kurds on the other side of the now-meaningless border, and serves as a means of leverage and control over Syria with its north turned into a protectorate supported by and loyal to the Erdogan regime in Turkey," Sleboda suggests.

    Having said that the recent offensive violates the country's sovereignty, the security analyst points out that three years ago Turkey established control over "a large swathe of Syrian territory along the border essentially from Idlib and Afrin in the west through to the 'Euphrates Shield' operation zone in the Jarablus corridor". According to him, the recent expansion of the Turkish military presence in Syria is ringing alarm bells.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey’s Foreign Minister Says Ankara Was Forced to Start Syria Op Due to US Arms Supplies to Kurds
    US Will 'Try Its Very Best' to Stop Turkish-Kurdish Clashes in Syria - State Department Official
    US House GOP to Introduce Sanctions Against Turkey in Response to Military Invasion of Syria
    ‘Ironic’: Congress Seeks to Punish Turkey’s Incursion, Even as US Troops Remain in Syria
    Tags:
    Operation Peace Spring, Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse