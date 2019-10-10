Trump Rolls Out Three Ways to Deal With Turkey Amid 'Operation Peace Spring'

On Wednesday Ankara launched an offensive in northern Syria, targeting Daesh and Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organisation.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered three options for how the US should respond to Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring."

The US could choose to win "Militarily," could use financial instruments to hit Ankara with "Sanctions," or "mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds," according to Trump.

The US president reiterated that the US "defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate and no longer have any troops in the area under attack by Turkey, in Syria," while boasting about a "perfectly" done job amid a Turkish military offensive against the Kurds, "who have been fighting each other for 200 years....".

