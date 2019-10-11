US Will Do Its Best to Stop Turkish-Kurdish Clashes in Syria - State Department Official

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump noted that one of three possible choices the US has regarding Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring" in northern Syria is to mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds.

According to a senior official from the US State Department, Washington will try its very best to stop Turkish-Kurdish clashes in northern Syria that started following the launch of Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring" on Wednesday.

"Our position is that this was a mistake for Turkey to do, that we will try our very best to get this thing stopped," the official said Thursday.

Commenting on measures that the US could take in the event that Turkey engages in "inhumane and disproportionate" moves against civilians during its military incursion into northeastern Syria, the official said that Washington could impose sanctions on Ankara.

"That would include ethnic cleansing, it would include in particular indiscriminate artillery air and other fires directed at civilian population. That's what we're looking at right now. We haven't seen significant examples of that so far," the official said.

The official also claimed that Turkey sought to gain military support from the United States for its offensive, which was declined.

"The United States will not give any military support [to Turkey]," the official said on Thursday. "It was asked by the Turks at various levels at various times, including on the call [between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] on Sunday. That was made clear to the Turks."

