'Operation Peace Spring': Turkey Resumes Shelling YPG Positions in Tell Abyad, Syria

On Thursday morning, Turkish forces resumed the shelling of Syria's border town of Ras al-Ain, located in Al Hasakah province, Syrian state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

On Thursday morning, Turkish forces resumed the shelling of YPG positions in the Syrian town of Tell Abyad, a Sputnik correspondent said.

According to Sputnik's correspondent, the Turkish armed forces are preparing to enter the center of Ras al-Ain in the near future. The military are waiting for the go-ahead. There are currently no clashes with Kurdish units.

According to the latest data provided by the Turkish Defence Ministry, the military has carried out attacks on 181 targets in Syria's north. The Syrian state-run television claims that Turkey's shelling of Syria's border towns has left eight civilians killed and 20 others injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, near the border with Turkey, against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, seen as a terrorist organization in Turkey, and the Daesh* terrorist group.

On the same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes on Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, also located at the border, and announced the beginning of a land offensive.

Turkey claims that the operation aimed at clearing the border area of Kurdish militias, creating a security zone and accommodating Syrian refugees there.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia