UN Security Council Has No Plans to Discuss Turkey Operation in Syria’s North

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council has not planned any meeting to discuss Turkey’s preparations to start a new military campaign in the north of Syria, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matthews Matjila said.

"I am not aware of anything that’s been planned", Matjila, who presides over the UN Security Council during the month of October, said when asked if the body considers convening a meeting on the recent developments in Syria.

The statement comes after President Donald Trump defended his decision to withdraw US troops from the north of Syria earlier on Monday, saying Daesh* has been defeated and it is time for the United States to pull its forces out of Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on 5 October that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in coming days in order to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters.

In the meantime, the White House said that US forces would not support the Turkish operation and would withdraw from the area.

While the United States had backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Daesh* terrorist group, Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia