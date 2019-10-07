Register
16:05 GMT +307 October 2019
    A Syrian government supporter holds up a Syrian national flag as he chants slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Trump on Troop Withdrawal From Northern Syria: Time to Get US Out of 'Ridiculous Endless Wars'

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    The American military has reportedly evacuated several outposts from the region ahead of a Turkish offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), previously announced by Ankara.

    US President Donald Trump has commented on the situation in northern Syria, where they plan to create a safe zone in order to prevent new clashes between Turkish forces and US-backed militants from the SDF. He stressed that the US has destroyed the Daesh* terrorist group in the region, adding that his country shouldn't have involved itself deeper in local conflicts.

    According to the American president, the US military should fight only where it is in the country's interest, "and only fight to win".

    The statement comes as Turkey prepares to clear Kurdish-led militants from Syrian territories east of the Euphrates. In the meantime, the SDF has called it "a stab in the back", claiming that the US had assured the militants there would not be any Turkish offensive in the region. The Kurdish-led forces, however, stressed that they would fight against Turkey's forces without any hesitation.

    The US stated that it would not support the operation and evacuated two American observation posts in Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.

    Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, stand under an Islamic State (IS) group banner in the recently recaptured town of Al-Karamah, 26 kms from the IS bastion of Raqa, as they advance to encircle the jihadists, on March 26, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    The two NATO allies have previously negotiated about the possibility of creating a safe zone in the northern part of Syria, but last month Turkey accused Washington of stalling the process and warned that it would establish a safe zone without US help if needed.

    Addressing the decision, Damascus declared that both states are occupants, as their forces have been deployed in the country illegally, without any authorisation from the Syrian government of the UN Security Council.

    Turkey has long been attempting to drive the SDF militants away from its border, as its government consider the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), leading the group, to be a part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara has blacklisted as a terror organisation.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Donald Trump, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), United States, Turkey, Syria
    Votre message a été envoyé!
