Pompeo Accuses Iran of 'Possible Undeclared Nuclear Activities' After Netanyahu's Bombshell Claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on 9 September that Tel Aviv had allegedly uncovered a “secret Iranian nuclear facility”, allegedly engaged in the development of nuclear weapons. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif dismissed the claim, calling Netanyahu "the possessor of REAL nukes [who] cries wolf".

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of being insufficiently cooperative with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adding that it raises questions about "possible undeclared nuclear activities".

The Iranian regime’s lack of full cooperation with @iaeaorg raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities. This fits into Iran’s 40-year pattern of lies. The world won’t fall for it. We will deny the regime all paths to a nuclear weapon. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 10, 2019

The accusation comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israeli intelligence services had uncovered the location of an “additional secret site” near the city of Abadeh, where Iran has allegedly conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons. He further said that it contained tens of thousands of pages of “nuclear archives” allegedly discovered by Israeli intelligence operatives in 2017, but was dismantled after being exposed.

