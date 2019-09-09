Netanyahu Claims Israel Has Uncovered New 'Secret Site' Linked to Iranian 'Nuclear Weapons Programme'

Previously, in April and September of 2018, the Israeli prime minister had reported on 'Mossad intelligence information' which he said exposed an alleged clandestine Iranian nuclear programme in contravention of Tehran's commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has dismissed the previous claims, and has yet to comment on Monday's allegations.

Israel has exposed 'additional secret sites' related to Iran's nuclear programme, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.

According to Netanyahu, a site in the city of Abadeh, central Iran had been engaged in the development of nuclear weapons, before being dismantled after Iranian authorities discovered that its existence had been uncovered by Israeli intelligence.

"In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons," the prime minister claimed, speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday evening.

This site was said to have featured in the tens of thousands of pages of 'nuclear archives' allegedly discovered by Israeli intelligence operatives in 2017, Netanyahu claimed.

Iran has yet to comment on Netanyahu's claims.

"A year and a half ago, we exposed Iran's secret nuclear archive which revealed that Iran was developing five nuclear warheads as early as 2003," Netanyahu said.

"Last year, we exposed Iran's secret nuclear warehouse in Turquzabad which Iran used for storing materials and equipment for its secret nuclear programme," he added.

"Even before that, Iran knew we were on to them, and so they cleared the [Abadeh] site. They cleared it...and then they actually covered up the site. This is an actual cover-up. They put gravel on it to try to hide their traces, but they didn't," the Israeli prime minister claimed.

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

https://t.co/SjhlgTn2sE — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) 9 сентября 2019 г.

According to Netanyahu, the International Atomic Energy Agency had "found traces of uranium that Iran hid in these sites. That's a direct violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty," he said.

Addressing Iran directly, Netanyahu warned that "Israel knows what you're doing, Israel knows when you're doing it, and Israel knows where you're doing it."

In response to these findings, Netanyahu called on the international community to "wake up" and to join the US and its allies in putting "pressure, pressure and more pressure" on Iran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW