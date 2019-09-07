Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran has lifted limitations on its research and development field as part of the scaling back its commitments under the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal.

The spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Iran is decresing nuclear commitments in retaliation to breach of 2015 nuclear deal by the US.

Iran’s centrifuges will contribute to Tehran's nuclear accumulation, according to the spokesman.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman added that Tehran will use more advanced and rapid centrifuges as part of its new nuclear steps and that it it has the capacity to enrich uranium beyond the 20 percent limit.

Kamalvandi noted that while Iran has the capacity to enrich uranium beyond the 20 percent level, it has no plans to do so so far.

He added that Iran's nuclear industry can attain its long-term objections easily.

Spokesman stressed that Iran has lifted all limitations on research and development introduced under its 2015 nuclear deal.

Kamalvandi went on to note thated that in the next two months, 164 chain machines of IR4 centrifuges will become operational.

At the same time, he noted, Iran has no plans yet to limit IAEA's access to its nuclear sites.

Kamalvandi noted that Tehran’s decision to decrease nuclear commitments is reversible if the other parties fulfil their promises.

He also said that Iran has briefed the UN nuclear watchdog on the new measures it's taking.

He added that Iran will remain committed to 2015 nuclear deal only if other parties remain committed.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced on state television that the country will be further backtracking on its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The new steps will involve development of the country's centrifuges and research activities beyond what is permitted under the JCPOA, starting on 6 September.

In turn, US President Donald Trump has discarded Tehran's preconditions for negotiations between the two countries, which included the lifting of all American sanctions from the Islamic Republic. At the same time, the US president has not ruled out meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, at the UN General Assembly meeting.