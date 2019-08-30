Twitterians Confused as IDF Advertises Israeli Navigation App Using Alleged Hezbollah Missiles

The Israeli military believes Tehran is working with Hezbollah to retrofit unguided Lebanese missiles with GPS navigation. The IDF Spokesman’s Unit could not miss an opportunity to sneak in a bit of product placement amid rising tensions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published a video on its English Twitter account, condemning Hezbollah for allegedly retrofitting missiles with GPS tracking technology, comparing it to the Israeli-made Waze navigation app.

“What’s more dangerous than a missile pointed at Israel? A missile with @waze,” the tweet says.

What’s more dangerous than a missile pointed at Israel?



A missile with @waze. pic.twitter.com/N3doKzRe8R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 29, 2019

​The accompanying video advertises the application, claiming that a user - is being guided to its destination “along the most efficient route.”

The ad then claims that Hezbollah is “about to develop something similar for missiles.”

This echoes earlier allegations that several “senior Iranian commanders” and a senior associate from Hezbollah are working in secret to develop precision guided missiles in Lebanon.

DECLASSIFIED: These are the senior Iranian commanders running Hezbollah's precision missile project in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/4bw24MBoco — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 29, 2019

​During a news conference Thursday, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the missile retrofit will make use of Hezbollah’s vast stockpiles of conventional rockets, turning them into precision-guided missiles. The IDF alleges that Tehran attempted to deliver proper cruise missiles to Lebanon through Syria in 2013 and 2014 but was prevented by Israeli airstrikes. Since that time, Iran and Hezbollah have allegedly switched to a secret missile retrofit.

​Neither Hezbollah nor Iran commented on Israel’s accusations, although previously Hezbollah denied the existence of the retrofit project.

​The allegations come after two kamikaze drones were used last weekend to attack what the Israelis say were project-related objects on Lebanese territory. Lebanese President Michel Aoun called the attack a “declaration of war” and threatened to down any Israeli drone violating Lebanese skies.