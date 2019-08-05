Register
05 August 2019
    F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-10 Extender for refuelling, at an undisclosed location in Gulf, during a surface combat air patrol mission, in this undated handout picture released by U.S. Air Force on June 27, 2019

    Iranian FM Zarif Says 'Isolated' US Failed to Create Gulf Coalition as Allies ‘Ashamed’ to Join

    © REUTERS / Erin Piazza/U.S. Air Force/Handout
    Middle East
    The United States has repeatedly called for creating a maritime coalition in the Gulf to maintain "the freedom of navigation" after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' seizure of a British tanker in the area last month.

    Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated that the US had failed to create an allied naval coalition in the Persian Gulf.

    “Today the United States in alone in the world and cannot create a coalition [in the Gulf]. Countries that are its friends are too ashamed of being in a coalition with them”, he pointed out.

    Zarif accused the US of being responsible for Gulf tensions which he claimed prompted “misery”, stressing that it is Iran which is responsible for the region’s safety and security. He blamed the UK for being involved in the US’ “economic terrorism” against Iran

    Zarif also reiterated that last month’s seizure of an Iranian tanker by UK marines was an act of piracy and that the vessel was not en route to Syria.

    On the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Zarif made it clear that Tehran would leave the agreement if necessary, urging European signatories to the JCPOA to intensify efforts to save the agreement.

    Additionally, he described US slapping sanctions on the top Iranian diplomat as failure in diplomacy.

    The statement comes after the US Department of Treasury said last week that they imposed sanctions on Zarif, in what Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi suggested had taken place because the US feared the Iranian Foreign Minister’s expertise in holding negotiations.

    “The peak of stupidity and inconsistency of America's leaders is at a point where they don't recognize Dr. Zarif as being influential in Iran's policy but with the ultimate ignorance they sanction him! The Americans have a strong fear of the logic of Dr. Zarif and his negotiating skills”, Mousavi said.

    Last Month's Tankers' Seizures in the Gulf

    Zarif’s Monday remarks come after British Marines and Gibraltar authorities seized the Iranian tanker Grace 1 on 4 July, claiming that the vessel was heading to Syria in violation of international sanctions imposed on Damascus.

    Iran condemned the move, calling it “a pure piracy” which “sets a dangerous precedent”. Shortly after, Iran seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, claiming that it was underway without its recognition beacon, in violation of international maritime regulations.

    A picture shows supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar on July 6, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / JORGE GUERRERO
    A picture shows supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar on July 6, 2019

    Earlier, the US floated the idea of creating a maritime coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz, in a bid to “ensure the freedom of navigation” in the area. Washington invited several of its allies, but received a mixed response. Japan denied that it would take part in the mission, while Berlin sent mixed signals. Belgium and Norway remain on the fence, while the UK said it intended to launch its own European protection coalition.

    All this comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US which has been escalating since Washington unilaterally left the JCPOA on 8 May, 2018, also reinstating harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Exactly a year after, Iran announced that its suspends some of its obligations under the JCPOA

