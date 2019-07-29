UK Sends Extra Forces to Bahrain Amid Tensions With Iran in Persian Gulf - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is sending additional troops to Bahrain to help increase protection for ship amid the tensions with Iran in the Persian Gulf, local media reported.

The extra military personnel will join UK Maritime Component Command, Sky News said.

Tensions between the United Kingdom and Iran escalated last week when Tehran said that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero oil tanker, which was sailing under the UK flag, in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

The seizure of the vessels came nearly two weeks after UK marines helped seize Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of trying to bring oil to Syria. The police detained the vessel's captain and chief officer on July 11 in connection with an investigation into the situation. A court has since extended their detention until August 15.