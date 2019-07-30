Exclusive: Libyan GNA Sarajj Says Will Not Stop Military Op Until LNA Withdraws to Pre-War Positions

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) will not stop military operations until troops of their rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, are withdrawn to their pre-war positions, GNA head Fayez Sarraj said.

"According to law, not we should stop military operations, but the aggressor should be withdrawn to the positions where he started the offensive," Sarraj stressed.

The GNA forces are executing their "legal and sovereign right to protect their motherland ... and Libyans' hopes for a civic and democratic state," Sarraj added.

Sarraj emphasized that the ongoing war would only end after the LNA defeat.

"The war will end when the aggressor is defeated, so that Libyans return to the way of reconciliation, which he has been trying to prevent," Sarraj said.

According to Sarraj, the situation in the country's regions where the GNA was conducting military operations against the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, was "excellent."

"The situation is excellent in all areas. Our forces are steadfastly advancing in accordance with the plans developed by the command," Sarraj said.

The recapturing of the city of Garyan by the GNA forces last month was a great success, he stressed.

"The liberation of Garyan has had a positive impact, morally, on our forces and at the same time led to the disarray and confusion within the aggressor's [forces], especially because Garyan was the centre of command and supply for these forces," Sarraj noted.

Libya has been divided between two governments since 2011. The LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over the country's capital of Tripoli since early April. The UN-backed GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.

On International Assistance

Foreign states have not put forward any initiatives to mediate the settling of the ongoing military conflict in Libya, Fayez Sarraj said.

"There is no mediating effort promoting war termination. There are only statements and addresses from a range of foreign leaders, calling for ending military operations and resuming the process of political settlement," Sarraj said, when asked whether foreign states had put forward any mediation initiatives.

On General Election

Commenting on the political situation in Libya Mr Sarraj said that he hoped that the nation would hold presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of 2019.

The GNA head said that Libyans had put forward an initiative for convening, in coordination with the UN mission, a national forum in order to resolve the ongoing crisis and achieve stability.

"This forum should promote the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections before the end of this year," Sarraj said.