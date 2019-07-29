Libyan GNA Accuses Haftar-Led Army of Conducting Airstrike on Field Hospital Near Tripoli

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Government of National Accord (GNA) has accused the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, of carrying out an airstrike on a field hospital in Tripoli, which left five doctors dead.

The GNA in its statement released on Facebook late Sunday said that five doctors were killed and at least 8 medical personnel were injured in the airstrike which took place south of the capital on Saturday.

Libya has turned into an unstable state torn between militias and central government since the Western-backed toppling of Muammar Gaddafi back in 2011. In 8 years country has become the last stop on the route to Europe for migrants fleeing war, persecution, and poverty. The tensions flared up in April when the LNA launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA.