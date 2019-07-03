Air Traffic Stops at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga Airport Following Air Strike - Facebook Page

Mitiga International Airport, located in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, has been a frequent target of attacks amid the ongoing military conflict in the country.

Air traffic has been suspended at the Libyan capital's Mitiga Airport after an air strike, the airport authorities posted on their Facebook page.

No further information was available.

The reported attack comes after another suspension in the airport's work, which followed the last airstrike on 30 June.

On 6 June the airport reported one of its runways being hit by an aircraft belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In early June, the Libyan National Army (LNA) claimed it had repelled an offensive launched by the rival the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) on the Tripoli airport. Fifteen GNA combatants, including six mercenaries from Chad, were killed in the clashes.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on 4 April, when the LNA leader, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he deemed to be terrorists. After the LNA gained control over several cities near Tripoli, the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a counteroffensive, dubbed the Volcano of Rage.

Today, Libya is effectively a duopoly, with the eastern part of the country controlled by the parliament and LNA, while the GNA controls the west. The United Nations said in late June that a total of 739 people have been killed and 4,407 more wounded during the armed hostilities in Tripoli since April.