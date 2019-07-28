‘Beyond Imagination’: Netanyahu Posts Video of Israel-US Missile System Test in Alaska

The Hetz (Arrow)-3 is specifically designed to meet Israel’s demand for a missile defence system that would be more effective against ballistic missiles than the Patriot system and that is even capable of intercepting missiles in space.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has published a video of a test of the Hetz-3 long-range air defence system by the Israeli and US military in Alaska on his Twitter page.

Describing the test as something that was “beyond imagination,” Netanyahu tweeted that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) currently “has the capabilities to act against ballistic missiles launched on us from Iran and elsewhere”.

בשבועות האחרונים ערכנו ניסויים סודיים פורצי דרך בטיל ״חץ 3״. הניסויים הצליחו מעבר לכל דימיון.



היום יש לישראל את היכולות לפעול נגד טילים בליסטיים שישוגרו נגדנו מאיראן ומכל מקום אחר. זהו הישג אדיר לביטחון ישראל.



יידעו כל אויבינו - גם בהגנה וגם בהתקפה - שאנחנו נוכל להם. pic.twitter.com/UhB1DZUsKf

“This is a tremendous achievement for Israel's security”, Netanyahu added, citing “ground-breaking secret Arrow-3 tests that Israel has conducted in the past few weeks”.

Developed by the US and Israel, the Arrow-3 system is specifically designed to reinforce the Israeli air defences’ “upper echelon.”

The system is expected to be able to tackle a whole array of potential missile threats, including home-made rockets launched by Palestinian militants and Iranian ballistic missiles.