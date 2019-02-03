Netanyahu: Israel to Keep Countering Iran After Tehran Unveiled New Missile

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel will do everything possible to counter Tehran's hostile actions for the sake of the country's security as Iran has overtly demonstrated its intention to destroy Israel when unveiling its new cruise missile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"In Iran today they… are trying to boast about the new missile. Iran openly declares its intention to destroy the State of Israel. I have a clear message to the tyrants of Tehran: We know what you are doing and where you are doing it. We will continue to take action against Iran with all the tools at our disposal in order to ensure the security and future of Israel," the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by his press service.

© AP Photo / IRIB News Agency, Morteza Fakhrinejad Iran Unveils Massive New Cruise Missile Amid US Taunting (VIDEO)

Netanyahu's statement comes after media reported on Saturday that the Iranian Armed Forces had successfully tested the country's new cruise missile with a range of over 1,350 kilometres (about 840 miles) on the occasion of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel has been accusing Tehran of conducting a secret weapons program and trying to establish a military foothold in Syria, right on Israel's doorstep, with the Israeli armed forces carry out regular airstrikes against Iran's military targets in Syria.