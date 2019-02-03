Netanyahu: Israel to Keep Countering Iran After Tehran Unveiled New Missile

"In Iran today they… are trying to boast about the new missile. Iran openly declares its intention to destroy the State of Israel. I have a clear message to the tyrants of Tehran: We know what you are doing and where you are doing it. We will continue to take action against Iran with all the tools at our disposal in order to ensure the security and future of Israel," the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by his press service.
Israel has been accusing Tehran of conducting a secret weapons program and trying to establish a military foothold in Syria, right on Israel's doorstep, with the Israeli armed forces carry out regular airstrikes against Iran's military targets in Syria.
