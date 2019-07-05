Libyan National Army Downs Rival GNA Warplane – Statement

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, downed on Thursday a warplane of the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA press service said.

"Our heroic forces have downed a warplane of the militia after its attempt to carry out an airstrike on [the city of] Tarhunah. The plane took off in [the city of] Misrata. All crew members have died", the LNA press service said in a statement.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The eastern Libyan forces have already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

The airport said late on Wednesday that it had suspended air traffic due to the airstrike. However, hours later the Mitiga International Airpor said it had resumed its regular operation.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict.

The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in June report that 691 people were killed and 4,012 wounded as a result of the increased fighting in and around Tripoli.