Six Turkish Citizens Detained By Haftar's Forces in Libya Released - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six Turkish citizens who have been detained in Libya by forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), have been released, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, NTV broadcaster specified that all six citizens were sailors.

Authorities of the LNA-controlled eastern Libyan city of Ajdabiya announced on Sunday that two Turkish citizens had been detained in Ajdabiya.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said, however, that six Turkish citizens had been detained. It also said that Turkey would target Haftar's forces if the Turkish citizens were not released soon.

Following a defeat to the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in a battle for the town of Gharyan, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar threatened to attack Turkey's assets in the country over the latter's alleged support for the GNA.