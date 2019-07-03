Air Strike Hits Migrant Detention Facility in Libya's Tripoli - Report

An air strike late on Tuesday hit a detention centre for migrants in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Reuters reported, citing an official.

According to the official who works in the department to combat illegal migration that runs the centre, there were casualties among the migrants, Reuters reported.

Since early April, the Libyan National Army (LNA) has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since the long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW