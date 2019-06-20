Iran Vows Firm Response to US Aggression Over Drone Downing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will respond firmly to US aggression should it retaliate, the spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council said after Iranian forces downed a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

"The US has no right for a military response after Iran reacted to this infringement. Iran is determined to offer a firm response to any aggression", Keyvan Khosravi said.

The statement comes after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on 20 June it had shot down a surveillance drone for violating Iran’s airspace, a claim denied by Washington. When asked if the United States will strike back, President Donald Trump said: "you’ll find out".

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed Tehran's intentions to prove that the United States is lying in its claim that its drone was downed by the Iranian army in international airspace.

The incident followed recent alleged attacks on at least six oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region. The United States blamed those attacks on Iran. Tehran, in turn, has refuted all the accusations, stressing that the timing of the incidents seems to be suspicious.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month.

Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking the oil tankers and destabilising the region.