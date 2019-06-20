Iranian Outlet Publishes Alleged Video of US Drone Downing

Iranian paramilitary forces stated earlier on Thursday that a US spy drone had been shot down after entering Iran's airspace in the south of the country.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly released a video showing the moment a US military drone in Hormuzgan province was downed, according to the Press TV state broadcaster.

The footage appeared shortly after commander-in-chief of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami said that a US drone had been downed to send a "clear message" to Washington that the country is fully prepared to defend itself.

The downing of the drone comes after last week, a number of apparent attacks on oil tankers were reported not far from the world's most strategic chokepoint off Iran's coast. Washington accused Tehran of what looked like an attack on the vessels; Iran, for its part, denied any involvement.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have spiralled since May 2018 following Donald Trump's decision to scrap the 2015 nuclear deal. The US administration has since adopted a "maximum pressure" policy aimed at making the Islamic Republic negotiate a 'better' deal.