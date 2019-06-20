Register
18:24 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a lunch meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019

    Trump on Downing of US Drone: 'Iran Made a Very Big Mistake'

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    World
    Get short URL
    25944

    Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that air defence forces had shot down an RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone flying over southern Iran.

    US President Donald Trump has tweeted an ominous and ambiguous six-word message in what may be an acknowledgement that a US drone was downed in Iran, with the tweet simply reading "Iran made a very big mistake!"

    Trump has yet to clarify what he means as of the time of writing, but it may be a confirmation of Iran's earlier claims that it shot down a RQ-4 Global Hawk as it crossed into Iran's borders over Hormuzgan Province.

    Earlier, an unnamed US official told Reuters that a Navy MQ-4C Triton drone had been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, with the official claiming the shoot down took place over international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC claims the drone in question was a Northrop Grumman RQ-4, and said it was shot down over Iranian territory.

    IRGC commander in chief Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said the downed drone was a "clear message to America," stressing that although Iran was "not seeking war with any country," it was "fully prepared to defend" the country from foreign aggression.

    The US Central Command later confirmed that a US Navy "Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (or BAMS-D) ISR aircraft" was shot down, with the incident said to have taken place just before midnight on Wednesday night.

    The drone incident is the latest escalation in tensions between the US and Iran following last week's apparent sabotage attacks against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which the US immediately blamed on Tehran. That attack was preceded by a separate reported sabotage attack on four tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in mid-May. In early May, the US announced that it would deploy a carrier strike group to the Middle East amid intelligence about the threat of 'imminent' attacks against US interests in the region. The carrier group has since been complemented by fighters, strategic bombers, thousands of troops, Patriot missile batteries and at least one amphibious landing ship. Tehran has dismissed Washington's claims about its alleged involvement in the tanker attacks and accused the US and its Saudi, Emirati and Israeli allies of engaging in "sabotage diplomacy" aimed at "cover[ing] up its economic terrorism" against Tehran.

    The sun sets behind the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, in Arabian Sea, June 3, 2019. Picture taken June 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jeff Sherman/U.S. Navy
    The sun sets behind the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, in Arabian Sea, June 3, 2019. Picture taken June 3, 2019

    US-Iran tensions began the slide to their lowest point in decades in May 2018, when President Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the multi-nation Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear treaty and began slapping Iran with tough energy and banking sanctions. In May 2019, the US Treasury allowed sanctions exemptions for over half a dozen major purchasers of Iranian oil to expire, prompting Iran to announce that it would withdraw from some of its voluntary commitments under the nuclear deal. Iran maintains that it harbours no ambitions to pursue a nuclear weapon.

    Russia and China, as well as US allies Germany, France and Japan have urged restraint. On Thursday, commenting on the US announcement that it would be sending another 1,000 troops to the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the US of "flexing its muscles" against Iran, stressing that the country continues to abide by its obligations under the JCPOA. Ryabkov called on those seeking to to stoke regional tensions to "stop" before "it's too late."

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse