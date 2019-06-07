Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack, 140 Militants Estimated Dead - Russian MoD

According to the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation, militants launched an offensive on 6-7 June in Hama province.

The militants from the *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group launched an offensive late on Thursday. At least 500 terrorists, including armored vehicles and tanks, attacked the positions of the Syrian forces in Hama province, according to the Russian military.

In early May, terrorists increased the frequency of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia. They have also been attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region. The government forces have responded by attacking terrorists in the province of Idlib. The Syrian forces are targeting depots, artillery positions and observation posts of the Nusra Front terrorist group

The northwestern Idlib area is reportedly still home to around 30,000 gunmen, including foreign mercenaries, and militants from the Nusra Front terror group.

The Idlib province is one of the four designated de-escalation zones in the Syrian civil war, which government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, and opposition, including terrorist organizations, have been fighting since 2011. Russia, Turkey, and Iran act as the guarantors of the ceasefire in these zones.

Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone

*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.