US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,302 Civilians in Syria and Iraq

"The Coalition conducted 34,502 strikes between August 2014 and the end of April 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,302 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve", the assessment said.
Previously, rights watchdog Amnesty International stated that about 1,600 civilians had been killed by the coalition forces during the onslaught on Raqqa from June to October 2017 only.
