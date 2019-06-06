Militants Breach Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours – Russian MoD

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Safsafa, Nahshebba, Quldjok-Penar, Djub al-Zarur, Ikko, Kinsibba, Mamuhiyah, Aqch Bair and Ain al-Hammam in Latakia province, southwestern outskirts of Aleppo city, as well as positions of government forces in Hama province", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.
He added that the centre made one humanitarian delivery in the settlement of Hatlah in Deir ez-Zor province.
As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.
