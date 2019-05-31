Militants Launch Attacks in Syria’s Latakia, Hama, Aleppo – Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian militants attacked residential areas in the western provinces of Latakia and Hama as well as on the northwestern city of Aleppo, an official with the Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants opened fire at the settlements of Safsara (thrice), Bsharfa, Roisset-Rushu, Nahsheba, Quljok, Kinsibba and Roys-Usleiman in Latakia … the city of Aleppo, the city of Hama, settlements of Skalbia and Shatkha Et-Tahta in the Hama province," Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

He added that militants had also violated ceasefire in the northwestern de-escalation zone.

Meanwhile, local media reported that terrorists opened on Thursday rocket fire at the town of Kamkhanah in the Syrian province of Hama, leaving five people injured.

Terrorists fired several rockets that injured members of one family and caused material damage to residential houses, the SANA news agency reported, citing Hama Police Command. All the injured people were reportedly delivered to a nearby hospital.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor of the ceasefire. Russia has been helping the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups.