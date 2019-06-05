Register
    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag

    US Special Envoy Denies Reports Alleging Deal With Russia to End War in Syria

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Reports of a potential deal between the United States, Russia and Israel to end the ongoing civil war in Syria lack credibility, US Special Representative Jim Jeffrey said during an event at the Middle East Institute in Washington on Tuesday.

    "There has been no agreement by anybody on… that laundry list of, I don't know whether to call them claims, accusations or assertions that I also saw in that same media. I wouldn't give a lot of credit to it", Jeffrey said during the event.

    READ MORE: Golan Heights Ski Resort Releases VIDEO of Alleged Rocket Attack From Syria

    Meanwhile, Washington and Moscow continue to exchange views on the ongoing conflict in Syria and even though both agree that there needs to be a political end to the war no agreement has been reached yet, Jeffrey said at the event.

    "We have exchanged our views on Syria with Russia at every level", Jeffrey said at the Middle East Institute in Washington on Tuesday. "There's no agreement. There are no negotiations, but there are continue exchanges… We both agree that there needs to be a political end to this conflict".

    In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews via AP
    Netanyahu Believes Russia Unable to Convince Iran to Leave Syria
    On Monday, the Saudi edition of Asharq Al-Awsat, citing Western diplomatic sources, reported that the United States and Israel intend, at a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem, to offer Russia recognition of Assad's legitimacy and the lifting of sanctions from the Syrian authorities if Moscow agrees to restrain alleged Iranian influence in that country.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow calls for a more careful attitude to reports about the alleged US proposal to recognize the legitimacy of Syrian leader Bashar Assad should Moscow agree to restrain Iranian influence in Syria.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,302 Civilians in Syria and Iraq

    Smoke rises from the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on March 26, 2015 following bombing by rebels. Islamist fighters have seized 17 checkpoints from Syrian forces in clashes around the city of Idlib that have cost at least 71 lives, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
    © AFP 2019 / Karam Al-Masri
    Reports of Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib Unconfirmed - US State Dept
    "I would not run ahead now. I want to urge everyone to be very careful about the subject, let's say, filter various disinformation and fakes, which will most likely be actively fed into the information space", Peskov said.

    Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country’s territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

