Register
04:53 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A helicopter flies over Spanish frigate Mendez Nunez as she arrives to the Naval Base of Rota near Cadiz on March 22, 2011. Two Spanish F-18 fighter jets staged their first sorties over Libya yesterday to enforce a UN-mandated no-fly zone, the defence ministry said. An F-100 frigate, an S-74 submarine and a CN-235 maritime surveillance plane will also be deployed by Spain to help enforce an arms embargo on Libya.

    Spain Withdraws Its Frigate from US Combat Group in Persian Gulf – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Jorge Guerrero
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    260

    The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, has ordered the temporary withdrawal of the Spanish frigate Méndez Núñez (F-104), with 215 sailors on board, from the combat group led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

    The acting Spanish government has ordered the "temporary measure of withdrawal of the frigate Méndez Núñez (F-104) from the combat group of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln while it is in the Middle East," sources from the Defence Ministry told the digital edition of El País.

    "The frigate is on a mission of circumnavigation and will not enter into any other type of mission," the Ministry sources revealed, cited by the El Mundo news website, after noting the recent escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

    The decision to remove the frigate with 215 sailors on board was taken by Robles in Brussels, during the meeting of European Union defence ministers that took place on May 13.

    READ MORE: US Official — Iran or Iranian Proxies Damaged Ships in UAE Waters — Report

    "The move may trigger a diplomatic crisis between the US and Spain", ABC journalists have warned, citing a Spanish military source who noted that it could lead to “a loss of US confidence in Spain.”

    Earlier during her visit to the air base of Morón de la Frontera (Seville), Robles stressed that in relation to the Iranian crisis "Spain is committed to the European Union and the international organizations, and that is where we are going to always adopt common positions.” She insisted that Spain is a "serious and reliable partner,” but that its Armed Forces are only bound by agreements made with the EU and NATO.

    Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    If Iran Does Anything, It Will be Very Bad Mistake - Trump Amid Soaring Tensions
    The integration of Méndez Núñez into the US combat group – where there are no other non-US vessels — was planned at least a year ago. The fleet has already crossed the Strait of Bab el Mandeb, which links the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, and is heading for the Strait of Hormuz. On May 9, the group had sailed through the Suez Canal.

    The Spanish frigate is expected to return to its homeland after visiting California and passing through the Panama Canal.

    Related:

    US Official - Iran or Iranian Proxies Damaged Ships in UAE Waters - Report
    US B-52 Bombers Deployed Near Iran Drill With F-35s, F-15s (PHOTOS)
    If Iran Does Anything, It Will be Very Bad Mistake - Trump Amid Soaring Tensions
    Russian FM: Iran Had the Right to Partially Suspend Nuclear Deal Commitments
    Zarif Exposes Bolton's Plan on Iran Devised Before Trump Appointed Him
    Pakistan Urges US to Refrain From Attacking Iran
    Tags:
    frigate, Margarita Robles, Iran, United States, Persian Gulf, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse