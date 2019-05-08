US Extends National Emergency Regarding Syria, Leaves Sanctions in Place - WH

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump continued on Wednesday the national emergency with respect to Syria for an additional year leaving sanctions against Damascus in place, the White House said in a notice on Wednesday.

"The Syrian regime's actions and policies, including with respect to chemical weapons, supporting terrorist organizations, and obstructing the Lebanese government's ability to function effectively, continue to foster the rise of extremism and sectarianism and pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," the notice said.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1622(d), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared with respect to the actions of the Government of Syria."

On 11 May 2004, then president George W.Bush issued an Executive Order 13338 that declared a national emergency with respect to the actions of the Syrian government and imposed sanctions on individuals and entities.

Executive Order 13338 authorized the blocking of property of certain persons and prohibited the exportation or reexportation of certain goods to Syria, according to the notice.

