Register
23:20 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.

    US Pullout From At Tanf in Syria to Be Conditions-Based, Senior Official Says

    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syria’s At Tanf region will be the last place in the country that US troops leave as they implement a planned withdrawal, a senior US administration official told reporters on Wednesday.

    "In terms of Al Tanf — that is, in terms of the drawdown plans — Al-Tanf would be the last place that we would withdraw from, and I think that’s something that has not been scheduled; it would be conditions-based," the official said.

    A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.
    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    US Senate Votes to Expand Sanctions on Syria, Condemns Troop Withdrawal Call
    A senior administration official also said that the United States will continue "being number one humanitarian donor to Syria" but will refrain from any efforts that would strengthen the leadership of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    “We are going to stick to our current policy [on Assad] while being the number one humanitarian donor to Syria," the official said. "We are not going to do anything in terms of reconstruction that would bolster the regime absent fairly significant political concessions on the part of Assad."

    The official said it would be "very hard" for the United States to envision any future for Syria in which Assad plays a responsible role.

    "We are supporting the UN [peace] process. We very much hope for a brighter future for the Syrian people, but it’s hard for us to envision that with Assad at the helm," the official added.

    US officials have repeatedly called for Assad to resign, and Washington has supported a variety of militant groups that have fought to topple his government.

    Fighters from the SDF. (File)
    © AP Photo / Syrian Democratic Forces
    US Urges Allies to Take Back Daesh Terrorists Captured by Kurds in Syria
    The United States also leads a coalition of more than 70 countries that is battling Daesh* terrorist group in Syria, though neither Assad nor the United Nations has authorized its operations.

    Trump announced in December that US forces would soon leave Syria and declared the Daesh terror group defeated in the country.

    In June 2017, the US president ended a covert CIA program to arm and train militants fighting to oust Assad. Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview in July 2017 that he canceled the CIA program after learning that it had supplied weapons to the Al-Qaeda* terrorist group.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and Al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in US, Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    If Israel Continues Attacks in Syria, Iran Will Respond - Security Council Head
    US Senate Votes to Expand Sanctions on Syria, Condemns Troop Withdrawal Call
    Erdogan Sheds Light on Turkey's Contacts With Assad Government in Syria
    Tags:
    troops withdrawal, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse