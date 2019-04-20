Register
10:38 GMT +320 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Rampage supersonic stand-off air-to-surface missile being launched from an F-16 multirole combat aircraft

    Media Claims Israel's New Missile May Outsmart Russia's S-300 in Syria

    © Photo : Israel Aerospace Industries/Israel Military Industries
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    314

    Just a week ago, an independent defence analyst reported that Israeli Air Force F-16s may have used the newly-developed air defence-evading "Rampage" air-to-surface missiles during an alleged airstrike in Syria.

    Israel's newest "Rampage" missiles are designed to outsmart the Russian S-300 air defence systems, deployed in Syria last October, and destroy highly protected targets like bunkers, Telepolis' journalist Florian Rötzer claims.

    READ MORE: Israel Used 'S-300-Evading' Missile for First Time in Syria Strikes — Reports

    In a Friday article, Rötzer cited Israeli media as reporting that the country's Air Force deployed the air-to-surface supersonic rocket for the first time a week ago, having allegedly destroyed a large hangar and three buildings in Syria's Hama Province.

    Before and after photos of a possible Iranian missile factory in Syria
    © Photo : IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL (ISI)
    Israeli Firm Dumps Satellite Snaps of Alleged 'Iranian' Facility Struck in Syria
    The journalist added that Israeli satellite intelligence company ImageSat International had released satellite images of the facilities, which it says may be "Iran-related missile manufacturing hangars" in Syria.

    Rötzer continued by saying that the reported Israeli operation has been described in the media as a reaction to Syria's Russia-upgraded air defence: in October, Moscow delivered its S-300 batteries to Damascus to enhance the security of Russian service members stationed in Syria.

    According to him, the "Rampage" missiles may have capabilities that can outsmart missile defence systems, including S-300s, and the reported airstrikes in Hama are likely to be seen as "an advertisement for the new armaments products, moreover, they should serve as a deterrent, if they actually apply".

    READ MORE: IDF General Vows to 'Remove Threat' of Syrian S-300s if Used on Israeli Jets

    The new missile was introduced last year by Israel Military Industries Systems (IMI Systems) and Israel Aerospace Industries, with developers claiming that the rocket "allows us to strike under conditions we've never had before". The weapon can be deployed aboard IAF F-15s, F-16s and F-35s, and can travel over 140 km at supersonic speeds, guided by an onboard GPS system.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems. (File)
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Syrian S-300 Systems Were 'Inactive' During Israeli Missile Attack – Iranian MP
    Rötzer penned that it was emphasised that the all-weather missiles are specially tailored to targets that are protected by air defence systems, but they can also penetrate sheltered buildings such as bunkers.

    Israeli media likewise suggest that the deployment of "Rampage" should also test out whether the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft systems can be tricked into being stationed near the attacked base and detect, track and shoot down aircraft or missiles within 300 km, which the Israeli military believes poses a threat to Israeli fighter planes and airstrikes.

    Earlier this week, Yoel Strick, an outgoing IDF general, told YNet News that if Syria used Russian S-300s against Israeli aircraft, "it will be seen as a legitimate move on our part".

    "I see that happening though I hope we don’t get to that. But if our freedom of movement is threatened we will remove the threat. We know how to do that”, he said.

    Israeli aircraft reportedly carried out airstrikes against an alleged "Iran-linked" "missile factory" in the Syrian countryside outside the city of Hama last Saturday, with multiple buildings destroyed and at least three soldiers injured. Syria's air defences reported the downing of several projectiles that were launched from Lebanese airspace to try to thwart an effective air defence.

    The Israeli Air Force has conducted hundreds of strikes across Syria over the past few years, while accusing Iran of using the war-ravaged country in a bid to "entrench" itself in the region and establish a permanent military presence there.

    READ MORE: Israeli Satellite PHOTOS Suggest Russian-Made S-300 Operational in Syria

    Tehran has flatly denied these claims, saying it has only been providing military advisers to Syria at Damascus' request to help the country fight against terrorism.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile system (File)
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    WATCH Missile Explode After Failed Launch From S-300 System
    Israeli attacks against Syria are said to have significantly declined late last year following the deployment of Russian-made S-300 air defence batteries in the country.

    The Russian military delivered the systems to Damascus in response to an incident in which Syrian air defences accidentally shot down a Russian Il-20 military aircraft with 15 service members on board in Latakia while attempting to repel an Israeli airstrike.

    In the aftermath of the incident, Moscow accused the IDF of deliberately using the Russian aircraft as a shield during their attack on targets in Syria. Tel Aviv rejected the accusations, claiming it had warned Moscow about the upcoming air raid in the area in a timely fashion.

    Related:

    Satellite PHOTOS Allegedly Show Venezuela's Deployment of S-300 at Key Airbase
    Israel Used 'S-300-Evading' Missile for First Time in Syria Strikes - Reports
    Syrian S-300 Systems Were 'Inactive' During Israeli Missile Attack – Iranian MP
    Israel is Capable of Taking Out S-300 and S-400, But Won't Do This – Publicist
    Coupled With S-300 and S-400, Su-57s Sent Clear Message to US, Israel – Analysts
    Tags:
    air defence system, Missile, S-300, rampage, supersonic missile, airstrikes, target, hangar, warplane, supersonic, air defense, rocket, building, airstrike, Israeli Air Force (IAF), Iran, Israel, Syria, Russia, Hama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse