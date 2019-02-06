Register
09:13 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile system (File)

    Israeli Satellite PHOTOS Suggest Russian-Made S-300 Operational in Syria

    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Russia completed its delivery of new S-300 air defence systems to Syria last October following a Russian plane's accidental destruction by a Syrian air defence battery that was responding to an Israeli airstrike.

    Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat International (iSi) has claimed three launchers for Russian-made S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems deployed to Syria have been erected.

    "Due to the current regional tension and the detected erection of the launchers it is possible that the mentioned activity indicates an increase of the operational level and alertness. However it is currently unclear why only one launcher is covered by camouflage net. This situation is rare and raises question marks about the operational level of the whole battery and specifically of the covered and folded launcher", the company assessed.

    According to iSi, the alleged deployment site is located in the northwest of the town of Masyaf.

    READ MORE: Iran's Quds Force Commander's Visit to Syria Triggered Israeli Raid – Reports

    Neither Russia, nor Syria have commented on the claims yet.

    Israel and Syria have repeatedly been engaged in an exchange of fire, with the latest Israeli airstrike, which lasted two days (20-21 January), hitting what was described by Tel Aviv as Iranian targets in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport. The Russian military has confirmed that Syrian air defences had destroyed over 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs when repelling the Israeli attack.

    Footage of Russian S-300 Missile Systems Being Delivered to Syria
    © Photo: YouTube/Sputnik
    Special Delivery: WATCH New Video of Russian S-300 Deployment in Syria
    In early October, Russia completed delivery of the S-300 systems to Syria, including 49 units of systems-related equipment such as radars, basic target acquisition systems, command posts, and four launchers.

    In a televised speech in September, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced measures to beef up the security of Russian servicemen in Syria after the Israeli Air Force used a Russian Il-20 as a shield while attacking targets in the Syrian Arab Republic, which ultimately led to the downing of the Russian aircraft by Syrian air defenses.

    Shoigu stated that Moscow would provide Damascus with the S-300 air defence systems within two weeks as an "adequate" response to Tel Aviv’s role in the Il-20 crash and the death of the Russian servicemen on board.

    READ MORE: Israeli Satellite Company Claims S-300 in Syria 'Not Yet Operational' (PHOTO)

    Israel rejected the accusations, claiming that it had warned Moscow about the upcoming air raid in the area in a timely fashion.

    Related:

    Israeli Satellite Company Claims S-300 in Syria 'Not Yet Operational' (PHOTO)
    Israeli Air Force Shuns Attacks in Syria Since S-300 Delivery – Lawmaker
    German Media Questions Israeli Claim on New Strikes in Syria Post S-300 Delivery
    Special Delivery: WATCH New Video of Russian S-300 Deployment in Syria
    Russia Sends Strong Signal to US, NATO by Deploying S-300 in Syria – Analyst
    Destruction Range of Russia's S-300 Sent to Syria Reaches 155 Miles - Think Tank
    Tags:
    air defence system, Il-20, plane accident, plane crash, S-300, downing, air raid, air strikes, deployment, air defense, plane, attack, airstrike, Israeli Air Force (IAF), Sergei Shoigu, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse