15:54 GMT +318 April 2019
    Before and after the strike: JY-27 radar in Damascus International Airport, Syria, 20 January 2019

    Satellite Photos Show Chinese Radar in Syria Restored After IAF Attack - Reports

    © Photo: ImageSat Intl./twitter
    Middle East
    Israeli F-35s reportedly carried out strikes on Damascus International Airport in January, with the attack targeting an alleged 'Iranian' presence in the area. Air defences intercepted 30 of the projectiles, although some still managed to get through and damage airport infrastructure, including storehouses and a Chinese-supplied radar.

    The JY-27 'Wide Mat' long range early warning radar which was reported destroyed during the January 20 strike Israeli Air Force strike on the Damascus airport has been successfully restored, the Sina news portal has reported, citing fresh satellite photos of the airport and the surrounding area.

    According to the portal, media reports about the destruction of the JY-27 were premature, since the strike appeared to destroy only the JY-27's antenna, not its transmitter, with Syrian air defence troops able to simply replace the antenna with a spare and turn the system back on. "Otherwise, it would be much more difficult to redeploy the radar," Sina indicated.

    Sina suggested that Israel targeted the radar system repeatedly for its "good anti-stealth capability," including its alleged ability to detect IAF F-35s.

    Ultimately, the portal indicated that Syria may strengthen defences around the Damascus airport by deploying its newly received S-300 missile systems in the area, combining these with Syria's existing stock of SA-11 and Pantsir-S1 air defences, creating a relatively large "challenge" to the IAF.

    Israeli Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jet
    © AFP 2019/ Jack Guez
    Israeli F-35s Were Reportedly Behind January Raid on Damascus Airport
    Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria, with the latest attack taking place last weekend against an alleged 'Iran-linked' 'missile factory in Hama province. Tel Aviv has accused Tehran of attempting to establish a foothold in Syria for a possible future military attack against Israel. Iranian officials have insisted that the country's Syria presence, limited to military advisors, arms and technical assistance, was provided to Syria at Damascus' request to help the country in its fight against Islamist terrorism.

    The frequency of Israeli attacks declined last year after the deployment of Russian-made S-300 air defence batteries in the war-torn country, but has not halted them entirely, with the IAF resorting to launching attacks from Lebanese airspace to hinder an effective defence, and reportedly using new standoff munitions to allow its planes to evade Syrian defences.

    Israel launched a series of cruise and guided bomb strikes against alleged 'Iranian' and 'Iranian-linked' sites in Syria on January 20 and 21 after an alleged Iranian rocket was intercepted over the Golan Heights. The strikes, concentrated on the Damascus International Airport, killed 11 people, 4 of them Syrian troops. According to the Russian military, Syrian air defences managed to intercept over 30 cruise missiles. However, some projectiles made it through, destroying or damaging multiple warehouse buildings, and seeming to destroy the JY-27 radar, and several Pantsir systems. The airport's main building remained untouched.

