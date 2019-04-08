Iran Designates US Military a Terrorist Organisation - Reports

Previously, Iran warned that if US President Donald Trump lists Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organisation, Tehran would respond with a similar measure towards the US CENTCOM. The corresponding bill has already been prepared.

Iran's Supreme Security Council has designated the US CENTCOM and related forces as a terrorist organisation, Press TV reported. In addition, the media outlet noted, the council accused Washington of supporting terrorism.

The move was announced shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a similar decision toward Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, warning about "the risks of conducting business" with the elite forces.

Since reports about Trump's plans to blacklist the IRGC appeared, Iranian officials have been warning that they would put the US Army in the region "on the terror blacklist besides Daesh*".

US Sanctions Against Revolutionary Guards Corps

The IRGC, a paramilitary organisation which was formed in the wake of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to defend the government, was already sanctioned by the US. The US Treasury Department imposed restrictions against the organisation in 2017 under a 9/11-era executive order over the group's alleged 'terror-sponsoring' activities.

As Washington claimed, the Revolutionary Guards were providing assistance to the Syrian military, as well as backing the activities of the Hezbollah and Hamas, which the US and some of its allies consider to be terrorist groups.

The IRGC comply only to Iran's supreme leader, operating independently of the regular military. Previously, the US claimed that the corps may control or have a significant influence over up to 50 per cent of the Iranian economy, including non-military sectors.

