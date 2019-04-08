Register
18:01 GMT +308 April 2019
    An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018

    Trump Designates Iran's IRGC as Terrorist Group Despite Tehran's Warning

    © REUTERS / Tasnim News Agency
    3421

    Earlier, Iranian lawmakers warned that if Washington went ahead and designated the IRGC a terror group, Tehran would counter by listing the US military on a terror blacklist alongside Daesh (ISIS).

    The United States has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organisation, President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

    In a statement accompanying the announcement, Trump boasted that the "unprecedented" move "recognises the reality that Iran is not only a state sponsor of terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft."

    According to Trump, the IRGC was "the Iranian government's primary means of directing and implementing its global terrorist campaign." The designation, he said, "makes crystal clear the risks of conducting business with, or providing support to, the IRGC. If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism," Trump noted.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Monday that the designation will take effect one week from now, and called on the world to follow suit.

    "We are calling on other nations to isolate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps; we have to diminish their power," a senior administration official said during a background briefing on Monday.

    The designation is the first time that the US has formally labelled another country's military as a terrorist group. Previously, the US moved to sanction dozens of individuals and entities over their connection to the IRGC, but not the organisation itself, possibly out of fears that such a move could lead to reprisals.

    According to Trump, the designation "underscores the fact that Iran's actions are fundamentally different from those of other governments," and is aimed at expanding the "scope and scale" of the US's pressure "on the Iranian regime."

    The IRGC is already sanctioned by the US, with the US Treasury Department imposing tough restrictions against the organisation in 2017 under a 9/11-era executive order over the group's alleged 'terror sponsoring' activities. The Revolutionary Guards were accused of providing support to the Syrian military, and of supporting the activities of the Hezbollah and Hamas militant groups, which the US and some of its allies classify as terrorists.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Recommends Putting US Centcom on List of 'Terrorist Organisations'

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to the designation on Monday, recommending that President Hassan Rouhani designate US Central Command (US CENTCOM), a US military theatre-level command whose area of responsibility includes the Middle East, on the list of organisations designated as terrorists by Iran.

    Iran previously warned that the IRGC's inclusion on the US terror list would prompt Tehran to equate the US military with Daesh (ISIS).* Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said a bill had already been prepared to designate the US military as terrorists.

    Under US law, a group is designated as a terrorist entity by the secretary of state, the attorney general and the Treasury secretary, absent a move by Congress to block the decision. The group in question can challenge the designation, however, by requesting a review in a US appeals court.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    

    Votre message a été envoyé!
