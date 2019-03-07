Register
14:27 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Predator drone

    US Suspected of Deploying Avenger Drones to Syria for Mystery Missions

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 012

    Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have hacked into over half a dozen US drones flying over Syria and Iraq in recent years.

    "A certain government agency" has been flying missions in Syria using the Q-11, a variant of the General Atomics Avenger drone also known as the Predator C, The Drive has reported, citing statements by the drone's manufacturer.

    "We know for a fact that a handful of Avengers are flying under some classified umbrella for a certain government agency and that they have been active in the Middle East, and Syria, in particular," the outlet alleged.

    Predator C promotional clip.

    The Drive speculates that the Air Force, or some other US government entity, such as the CIA, may have been operating drones in the Middle Eastern country under a variety of 'classified programs', with the stealth drones said to be "well suited to conducting discreet and flexible missions over less than welcoming airspace in Syria from bases in neighbouring countries."

    F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter during a mission flight
    © AFP 2018/ US Air Force
    Decommissioned F-117 Nighthawks Were Used in Syria, Iraq in 2017 – Report
    Questioning earlier reports that the US had used soon-to-be decommissioned F-117 Nighthawk stealth jets over Syria, the outlet suggested that the use of the Avenger may have been one way of carrying out reconnaissance and strike missions over hostile territory, particularly in areas full of Syrian air defences.

    Introduced in 2009, the General Atomics Avenger has an estimated cruising speed of nearly 650 km per hour, a 15,000 meter flight ceiling, and an endurance time of 18 hours. The drone can carry an electro-optical targeting system, is equipped with an onboard Lynx Synthetic Aperture Radar, and can carry a variety of guns and missiles on its internal weapons bay and external hardpoints.

    The US and its allies began an air campaign over Syria in September 2014, ostensibly targeting Daesh (ISIS) and other terrorist elements in the country's east. The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned these operations, pointing out that they are illegal under international law and a violation of Syria's territorial integrity.

    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle
    © Photo: US Air Force Photo / Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt
    Iran Reportedly Hacked US Drones in Iraq, Syria, Got Intel From Them (VIDEO)
    Last month, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh alleged that Iran managed to hack into "seven to eight" US drones" flying over Syria and Iraq in recent years, accessing intel from their onboard cameras. The US military did not comment on the claims.

    Related:

    UK to Use Drones & Robots to Protect Brits From "Novichok" Attacks
    Turkey to Introduce New High-Accuracy Software for Military Anti-PKK Drones
    Iran Reportedly Hacked US Drones in Iraq, Syria, Got Intel From Them (VIDEO)
    UK Military to Introduce Swarm Drones ‘By End of the Year’ – Defense Minister
    'Drones - Reusable', Aegis - Purely Defensive: US Reacts to INF Violation Claims
    US Air Force Drone Detachment Goes Fully Operational at Polish Base
    Modi Vows to Make 'Big, Bitter Decisions' as India Reportedly Downs Pak Drone
    Indian Jets Reportedly Down Pakistani Drone Near Bilateral Border
    December Gatwick Drone Incident Likely Organised 'From Inside' - Reports
    Tags:
    deployment, reports, Drone, General Atomics Avenger, Q-11 drone, Predator C, US government, Pentagon, CIA, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse