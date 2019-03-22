Register
    Golan Heights

    UN Reiterates Golan Heights Status Remains Same After Trump's Call

    Middle East
    After Thursday's tweet by US President Donald Trump, in which he called to recognise the disputed territory of the Golan Heights, numerous European and Middle East countries voiced their strong opposition to the move.

    The United Nations has reiterated its position on the sovereignty of the Golan Heights, insisting that the status of the area has not changed after US Donald Trump's call to recognise it as Israeli territory.

    In particular, the UN does not recognise the annexation of the territory that has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War and formally annexed in 1981.

    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before delivering a speech at the Israel Museum, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem
    Trump's Move on Golan Seen as Intervention in Israeli Political Process – Ex-Israel's Ambassador to EU

    Meanwhile, Reuters reports, citing sources, that the Trump administration is working on a document to formally recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. As the news agency informs, the US president might sign it next week during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.

    Netanyahu is campaigning for reelection next month while fighting corruption charges at home.

    READ MORE: How US' Stance on Golans Has Changed Over Years Before Trump's Final Say

    Trump's Tweet Sparks Controversy

    Trump's call has prompted strong opposition from European and Middle Eastern countries. France bashed the move, recalling that it contradicts international law, while Germany noted that the national borders should be changed through peaceful means.

    READ MORE: France Responds to Trump: Israeli Sovereignty Over Golans Against Int'l Law

    A similar position has been voiced by Russia, Iran, Palestine and Egypt, with some of the states stressing that the territory falls under Syria's sovereignty.

    READ MORE: Zarif: Islamic States 'Shocked' by US Call for Israeli Sovereignty Over Golans

    Tags:
    sovereignty, United Nations, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Golan Heights
