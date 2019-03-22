Zarif: Islamic States 'Shocked' by US Call for Israeli Sovereignty Over Golans

"All shocked by Donald Trump continuing to try to give what is not his to racist Israel: first Al-Quds [and] now Golan," the minister tweeted while in Turkey at the OIC meeting.
In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for "boldly" recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights "at a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel".
A strategic area covering some 1,200 square kilometres, the Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. Netanyahu has repeatedly underlined that the Jewish state would not meet Syria's demands that it retreat to the 1967 lines because they were "indefensible", and that the Golan Heights would "remain in the hands of Israel forever".
