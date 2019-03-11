‘Daesh Wife’ OKs Jihadists Raping Female Prisoners, Enslaving Them - Reports

As the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a final attack on the city of Baghouz, the last remaining stronghold of the Daesh* terror group (banned in Russia) in the country, a number of videos emerged online featuring alleged wives of jihadists surrendering to the Kurdish-led forces.

What appeared to be footage of a woman described as an “ISIS* wife” allegedly defending militants having sex slaves appeared on a Twitter account publishing the latest developments in the war in Syria, and was published by the Daily Mail.

The alleged “foreign ISIS wife” is talking ‏about Yazidis raped by Daesh*militants, calling the captives “their property” and saying that “in Islam they are allowed to use them”, as cited by the British outlet. She reportedly concluded that “it was not rape”, also claiming that if it's in the Quran she would not dare to question it.

However, when the interviewer, an unidentified female, expressed doubts whether the Islamic holy text has such verses, the woman backtracked, noting that she does not know much about the Quran.

It is unclear where the videos were filmed; however, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recently are driving out jihadists from their last stronghold in the country, Baghouz, as they have launched a final offensive in there. An SDF spokesman stated that the group had killed dozens in the fight against Daesh at Baghouz in eastern Syria. Over 50 people were killed in an airstrike launched by the US-led coalition in Deir ez-Zor, Syrian state TV reported earlier today. Before the final assault on Baghouz, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had captured over 800 foreign Daesh fighter and 2,000 of their wives and kids and transferred them to refugee camps.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.