Kurdish-led SDF Continue Offensive Against Daesh in Syria's Baghouz (VIDEO)

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began a final attack on the Syrian city of Baghouz, the last stronghold of the Daesh* terror group (banned in Russia) in the country, SDF Press Office chief Mustafa Bali announced on 1 March.

An SDF spokesman has stated that the group has killed dozens in the fight against Daesh at Baghouz in eastern Syria.

The Kurdish-led SDF has reported that it is continuing the offensive against Daesh militants in the Syrian city.

Over 50 people were killed in an airstrike launched by the US-led coalition on the village of Baghouz in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Syrian state TV reported earlier today.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

