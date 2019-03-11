Kurdish-led SDF Continue Offensive Against Daesh in Syria's Baghouz (VIDEO)

An SDF spokesman has stated that the group has killed dozens in the fight against Daesh at Baghouz in eastern Syria.
The Kurdish-led SDF has reported that it is continuing the offensive against Daesh militants in the Syrian city.
Over 50 people were killed in an airstrike launched by the US-led coalition on the village of Baghouz in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Syrian state TV reported earlier today.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)