'Conflict Can't Be Ruled Out': Iran Warns Israel Against 'Adventurism' in Syria

Iran cannot rule out the possibility of military conflict with Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said, speaking to Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
"There is adventurism on Israel's side, and adventurism is always dangerous," Zarif said, referring to Israel's off-again-on-again campaign of airstrikes against Syria.
According to the foreign minister, the crucial difference between Iranian and Israeli operations in Syria was that Iran was invited into the country by the Syrian government legally, while Israel's actions were a violation of Lebanese and Syrian airspace, and of international law.
Zarif noted that while he does not think that full-blown military hostilities between Iran and Israel are likely at the moment, "we cannot exclude the possibility."
On Saturday, Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari warned Saudi Arabia and the UAE that they may face retaliation for their support for the terrorists, which he said acted "on orders from the US and the Zionist regime."
On Sunday, accusing Israel of "looking for war," Foreign Minister Zarif said that the risk was "great" and "will be even greater" if regional powers "continue to turn a blind eye to severe violations of international law."
The two countries regularly exchange hostile rhetoric, with Iranian military leaders vowing to "remove the Zionist regime from the political map" if attacked, and Israeli leaders calling Iran a "dictatorial theocracy" and threatening to destroy Iran if provoked.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
