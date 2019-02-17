Tehran Says War With Israel Close, Reportedly Summons Pakistan's Envoy

The deadly attack took place on 13 February and claimed the lives of at least 27 and left 13 others wounded. The Sunni Jaish ul-Adl group has claimed responsibility for the assault. Reacting to the attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps warned Saudi Arabia and the UAE against their alleged support of terrorists on US and Israeli orders.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Pakistani envoy to the country, protesting what they described as the provision of a safe haven for militant groups, Tasnim news agency reported.

At the same time, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that Tehran was ready to "work with regional states to preserve security in the Middle East":

"We want to establish brotherly ties with all countries of the region… Iran has never started any aggression in the region", he stated.

He went on to stress that Israel was "looking for war" and also slammed US actions in the Middle East.

"Certainly, some people are looking for war… Israel", Zarif said. "The risk is great and the risk will be even greater if you continue to turn a blind eye to severe violations of international law", he concluded, referring to Israel and the United States.

The move was made after a recent suicide attack half-way between the Iranian cities of Zahedan and Khash, when a car loaded with explosives rammed into a bus with IRGC servicemen. The assault and the following explosion killed 27 and injured 13 more.

Iran has repeatedly called on its neighbour to crack down on militants. The day before, chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Ali Jafari addressed Pakistan, urging them to tighten Islamabad's policy towards the al-Qaeda-linked Sunni Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group that claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bombing. According to Jafari, the Pakistani government "has sheltered these counter-revolutionary elements" that pose a danger to Islam and "knows their hideout, being supported by Pakistani security forces", should be held responsible for the terrorist attack.

He also addressed Saudi Arabia and the UAE, calling them "conspiracies and reactionary regimes in the region" that "carry out these acts on orders from the US and the Zionist regime".

